Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

