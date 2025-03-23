Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after purchasing an additional 581,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

