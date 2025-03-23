Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

