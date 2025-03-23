Partners Group Holding AG Sells 174,183 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174,183 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.69% of Golub Capital BDC worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

