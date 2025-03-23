Partners Group Holding AG Sells 183,108 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,108 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $55,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

