Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $17.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.18 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

