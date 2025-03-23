Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

