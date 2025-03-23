Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petra Diamonds
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.