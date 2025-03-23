PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

