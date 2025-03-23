Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, and Gilead Sciences are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies that research, develop, produce, and market medications and healthcare products. These stocks are traded on public markets and can be highly sensitive to regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and healthcare policy reforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $843.91. 1,539,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,910. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 113,818,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,134,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

GILD stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.83. 5,501,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,567. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

