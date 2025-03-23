Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $100,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

