Plancorp LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

