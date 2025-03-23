Plancorp LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

