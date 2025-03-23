Plancorp LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

