Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

