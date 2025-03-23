Plancorp LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.