Plancorp LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $215.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.06 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.