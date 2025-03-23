Plancorp LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

