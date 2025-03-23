Plancorp LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

