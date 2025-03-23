Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.62 ($0.10). 4,629,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,621% from the average session volume of 269,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Plexus Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £8.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.88.

Plexus Company Profile

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

