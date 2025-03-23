Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 784,224,313 shares.

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

