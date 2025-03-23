Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 118564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that Pressure Technologies plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

