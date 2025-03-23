Promising Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

AbbVie, Cencora, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that leverage biological processes and technologies to develop medical treatments, diagnostics, and other health-related products. These stocks offer investors exposure to potentially high-growth sectors driven by innovation in biotechnology, although they often come with increased risk due to regulatory hurdles, long development timelines, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,647,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,350. The company has a market cap of $370.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE COR traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $266.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $271.08.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $211.63. 6,383,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.20. 2,280,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,471. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,628. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.15 and its 200 day moving average is $556.26.

