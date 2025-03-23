Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Visa, UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares issued by companies within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial service providers. These stocks represent ownership in these institutions and are influenced by factors like interest rates, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions, making them a unique segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.51. 17,254,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,009. The firm has a market cap of $625.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,192,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.47. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. 19,301,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

