Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, GameStop, Unity Software, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to the equities of companies involved in developing and marketing virtual reality technology, including hardware, software, and related services. Investors in these stocks are typically looking to profit from the growing adoption of immersive digital experiences across sectors like gaming, training, and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,988,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,673. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $655.38 and a 200-day moving average of $605.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,849,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,962. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,383. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.19 and a 200-day moving average of $221.45. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,523. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.81 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,849,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,270. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 1,185,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,250. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

NASDAQ:POET traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 1,566,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,641. POET Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

