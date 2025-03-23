ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 3,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

