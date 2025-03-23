PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $159.84 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

