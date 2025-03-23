Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 13,439 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.18% of WisdomTree worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its position in WisdomTree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WisdomTree by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 399,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 93,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after buying an additional 2,276,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.53.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

