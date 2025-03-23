Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.15% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 21,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

