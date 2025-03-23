Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,439 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GSK by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,349,000 after buying an additional 10,407,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in GSK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after purchasing an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

