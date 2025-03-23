Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 1,178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,786,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,466,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,757,000.

Get Lineage alerts:

Lineage Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $58.40 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

LINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lineage

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.