Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after buying an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after buying an additional 503,840 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 441,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.