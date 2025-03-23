Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after buying an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after buying an additional 503,840 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 441,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health
In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
