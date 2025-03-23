Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after purchasing an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,611,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 292,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

