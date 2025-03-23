Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 12,973,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,601,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
