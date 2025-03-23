RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $3,684,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

RNR opened at $236.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $208.98 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

