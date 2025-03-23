Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64. 349,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 626,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

