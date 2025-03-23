Reviewing Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inogen has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Inogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Inogen -15.89% -27.38% -16.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Inogen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock $1.56 million 25.77 N/A N/A N/A Inogen $335.71 million 0.58 -$102.45 million ($1.52) -4.84

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inogen beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

