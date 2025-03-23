RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $240.57 and last traded at $243.24. 411,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 763,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.