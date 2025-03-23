Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.