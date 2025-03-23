Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,890 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 712,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.61 and a 200-day moving average of $588.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

