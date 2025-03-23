Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

ISCB opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

