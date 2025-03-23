Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. 3,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roadrunner Transportation Systems
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.