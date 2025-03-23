Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. 3,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

(Get Free Report)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.