Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.