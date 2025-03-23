Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 362.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

