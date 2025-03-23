Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on March 25th

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4787 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.8% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
PLTW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.