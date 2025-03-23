Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,854 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average of $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

