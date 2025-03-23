Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,706 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,575. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,166,740. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

