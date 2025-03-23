Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,211 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.