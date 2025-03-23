Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in VICI Properties by 80.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 748,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

