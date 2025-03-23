RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Trimmed by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

