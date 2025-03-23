Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

